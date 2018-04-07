Saga’s (SAGA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.97) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

SAGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Saga in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Saga to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Saga to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.71 ($2.90).

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.61) on Thursday. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.13 ($3.03).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/saga-saga-given-neutral-rating-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides insurance, travel, personal finance, and healthcare products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.