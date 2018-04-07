SagaCoin (SAGA) Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, SagaCoin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. SagaCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $20,147.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SagaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00009872 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00660697 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003225 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00099306 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00028200 BTC.

SagaCoin Profile

SagaCoin (CRYPTO:SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 4,003,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,903,352 coins. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin.

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy SagaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SagaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

