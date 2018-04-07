Sagent Pharmaceuticals (SGNT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Sagent Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGNT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sagent Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 41.1872642877865 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Sagent Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$21.76 during trading hours on Friday. Sagent Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

About Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty and generic pharmaceutical company. The Company is a provider of pharmaceuticals to the hospital market, which it sells primarily throughout North America. It is focused on developing, manufacturing, sourcing and marketing injectable pharmaceutical products to the hospital market.

