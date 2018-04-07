Salem Media Group (SALM) and Imax (IMAX) Critical Survey

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) and Imax (NYSE:IMAX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Salem Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Imax shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Salem Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Imax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imax has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Salem Media Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Imax does not pay a dividend. Salem Media Group pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Salem Media Group and Imax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group 9.34% 2.54% 0.96% Imax 0.62% 3.52% 2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Salem Media Group and Imax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Imax 0 4 6 0 2.60

Imax has a consensus target price of $28.47, suggesting a potential upside of 28.83%. Given Imax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imax is more favorable than Salem Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salem Media Group and Imax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group $263.74 million 0.33 $24.64 million $0.22 15.23 Imax $380.77 million 3.77 $2.34 million $0.18 122.78

Salem Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Imax. Salem Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Imax beats Salem Media Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Company’s broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. The Company’s radio stations carry national and local programming content, as well as national and local advertisers. The Company’s Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news. The Company’s publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. The Company owns and operates approximately 116 radio stations in over 40 markets.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The theater system maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The joint revenue sharing arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The film production and IMAX DMR segment produces films and performs film re-mastering services. The film distribution segment distributes films. The film post-production segment provides film post-production and film print services. The other segment includes certain IMAX theaters that the Company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items.

