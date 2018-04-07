SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) Price Hits $1.98

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $111.64 million and $4.90 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00028922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, EtherDelta and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00673581 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00179286 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054949 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,266,604 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Binance, Huobi, EtherDelta, Upbit, Token Store, OKEx and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

