San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) & Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Financial Analysis

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Texas Pacific Land Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Texas Pacific Land Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 96.07% 556.42% 308.28% Texas Pacific Land Trust 63.97% 135.47% 82.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 7.76 $39.13 million N/A N/A Texas Pacific Land Trust $132.41 million 30.26 $76.36 million N/A N/A

Texas Pacific Land Trust has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Texas Pacific Land Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Pacific Land Trust has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Burlington's oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust. The company has oil, gas, and water royalties interests; enters into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; sells water and land; and leases land. As of December 31, 2017, it owned the surface estate in 887,698 acres of land comprising various separate tracts located in 18 counties in the western part of Texas; and grazing leases covering approximately 862,800 acres of the Trust's land. The company also owns a 1/128 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 85,414 acres of land, as well as a 1/16 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 373,777 acres of land in the western part of Texas. Texas Pacific Land Trust was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

