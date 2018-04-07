Sanchez Energy (SN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sanchez Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sanchez Energy posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanchez Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanchez Energy.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

In related news, insider Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 72,307 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $244,397.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,969,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 19,618 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $58,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,826,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,046.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,337 shares of company stock worth $868,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 58,290 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,280,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 554,240 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 77,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SN stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Sanchez Energy has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $299.48, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

