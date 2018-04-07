Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stephens raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.60, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shaza L. Andersen sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $338,763.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Reeder sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $59,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,291.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,166. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $139,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

