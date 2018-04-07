Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.32 ($123.85).

Shares of FRA MRK traded down €0.20 ($0.25) on Wednesday, reaching €80.50 ($99.38). 476,617 shares of the company traded hands. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($141.98).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

