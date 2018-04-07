Santander Consumer USA (SC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

SC opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,903.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

