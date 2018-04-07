SAP (SAP) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.50 ($129.01).

Shares of ETR SAP traded down €0.19 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €86.47 ($106.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1 year low of €81.37 ($100.46) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($124.32).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

