SAP SE (SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to post $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.74 billion. SAP posted sales of $5.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $6.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.77 billion to $30.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $30.47 billion to $32.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 17.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Evercore ISI upgraded SAP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,380. The company has a market capitalization of $129,189.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/sap-se-sap-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-6-51-billion-updated.html.

About SAP

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.