Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Insider Sells $2,242,800.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) insider Sarah A. O’dowd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $2,242,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sarah A. O’dowd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $390,194.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.65. 3,123,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,779.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $124.91 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.51 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/sarah-a-odowd-sells-10000-shares-of-lam-research-co-lrcx-stock-updated-updated.html.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.