Sasol Limited (SSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

SSL traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 327,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,212. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This is a boost from Sasol’s previous special dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 105.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

