Sativacoin (CRYPTO:STV) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Sativacoin (CURRENCY:STV) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Sativacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Sativacoin has a total market capitalization of $148,706.00 and approximately $361.00 worth of Sativacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sativacoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000463 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sativacoin Profile

Sativacoin (CRYPTO:STV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2014. Sativacoin’s total supply is 7,091,186 coins. The official website for Sativacoin is www.sativacoin.io. Sativacoin’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins.

Buying and Selling Sativacoin

Sativacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Sativacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sativacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sativacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

