Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 7,430 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 548.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,443,000 after purchasing an additional 555,837 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 183.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,497 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.26 and a one year high of $83.27.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

