Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,158 Shares of Schlumberger (SLB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 74.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $89,692.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

