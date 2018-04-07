Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Schneider National (SNDR) Share Price

News coverage about Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Schneider National earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6863623632516 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

SNDR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 1,120,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4,571.46 and a PE ratio of 26.49. Schneider National has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $30.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, CFO Lori A. Lutey sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,838 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,206.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Schneider National (SNDR) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/schneider-national-sndr-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.