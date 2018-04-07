Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCHN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of SCHN opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.98, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 600,873 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 131,396 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

