Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73.

SCHN stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $889.54, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHN shares. ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/schnitzer-steel-industries-schn-updates-q2-earnings-guidance-updated-updated.html.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.