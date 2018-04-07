Schroder Asian Total (LON:ATR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80

Schroder Asian Total (LON:ATR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Schroder Asian Total’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ATR traded up GBX 347.49 ($4.88) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 351 ($4.93). 123,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,882. Schroder Asian Total has a 12-month low of GBX 275.13 ($3.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.08 ($5.38).

Schroder Asian Total Company Profile

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

