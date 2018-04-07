Schroder Oriental (SOI) Announces GBX 1.70 Dividend

Schroder Oriental (LON:SOI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Oriental stock traded up GBX 247 ($3.47) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 249.50 ($3.50). The company had a trading volume of 351,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,339. Schroder Oriental has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 271 ($3.80).

Schroder Oriental Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide a total return for investors primarily through investments in equities and equity-related investments, of companies, which are based in, or which derive a significant proportion of their revenues from, the Asia Pacific region and which offer attractive yields.

