First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Bancshares worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5,262.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBMS shares. ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.80, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.20%. analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

