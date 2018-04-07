Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $637,000 Holdings in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Lifetime Brands worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

LCUT stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $261.89, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $74,291.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,312.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,039.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

