Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 91,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 986,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.47 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.13.

