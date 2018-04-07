Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,507,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,797,000 after acquiring an additional 619,233 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 429,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,318,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,624,000 after purchasing an additional 256,848 shares in the last quarter. GFS Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,816,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 363,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,111. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.3316 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

