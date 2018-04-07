Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1,211.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 54.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

