Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

SAIC stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3,648.35, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $6,630,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

