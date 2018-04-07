Goldman Sachs set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €41.50 ($51.23) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($47.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, equinet set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.54 ($46.35).

Scout24 stock opened at €38.54 ($47.58) on Thursday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €29.81 ($36.80) and a fifty-two week high of €37.60 ($46.42).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/scout24-g24-given-a-44-00-price-target-by-goldman-sachs-analysts-updated.html.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG, formerly Asa NewCo GmbH, is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the Internet services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides digital classified advertisement platforms in Germany and other European countries, notably Scout24.com, ImmobilienScout24.de and Autoscout24.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.