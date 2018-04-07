Sears Holdings (SHLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sears an industry rank of 85 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLD. BidaskClub downgraded Sears from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sears from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Sears news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 415,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $1,425,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,978,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,269. Corporate insiders own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sears by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sears by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sears in the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sears by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 451,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sears in the fourth quarter worth about $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

SHLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. 818,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,026. Sears has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.60.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

