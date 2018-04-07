Sears (SHLD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9308284282945 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on SHLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sears from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Sears from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

SHLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 818,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,026. Sears has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.60.

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,212,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $7,389,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978,800 shares of company stock worth $9,818,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

