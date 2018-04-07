Seaspan Co. (SSW) Receives $8.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Seaspan Co. (NYSE:SSW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

SSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seaspan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seaspan from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seaspan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaspan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Seaspan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Seaspan by 2,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 507,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 487,423 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaspan in the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Seaspan in the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Seaspan by 760.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 189,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaspan by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 188,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSW opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.80, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.62. Seaspan has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. Seaspan had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Seaspan will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seaspan Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

