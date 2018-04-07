Seattle Genetics’ (NASDAQ:SGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cann reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seattle Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8,382.48, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.84. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,846,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $199,999,956.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,188. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 20,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

