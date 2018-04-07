Wells Fargo (WFC) Stake Decreased by Seaward Management Limited Partnership

Seaward Management Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research raised Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $258,081.95, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

