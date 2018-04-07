Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Secoo (SECO) Share Price

News coverage about Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Secoo earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4897869073151 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,761. Secoo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Secoo will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

