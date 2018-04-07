SecureCoin (SRC) Price Tops $0.0286

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SecureCoin has a market cap of $243,870.00 and $31.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00069013 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SecureCoin Coin Profile

SRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 8,517,716 coins. SecureCoin’s official website is securechain.info. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy SecureCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

