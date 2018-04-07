SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase cut SecureWorks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SecureWorks by 15.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SecureWorks by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

