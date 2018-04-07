NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.54% of NeoGenomics worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,464,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 1,159,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 499,913 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 109,245 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $658.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Scotiabank set a $22.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

