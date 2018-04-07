Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 8,740 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PNM Resources worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

NYSE:PNM opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,018.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.26. PNM Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

In other PNM Resources news, SVP Ronald N. Darnell sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $113,673.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,649.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $53,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $272,457. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-acquires-8740-shares-of-pnm-resources-inc-pnm-updated-updated.html.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.