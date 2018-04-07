CoStar Group (CSGP) Position Lowered by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 117.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CoStar Group by 244.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,150 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.28, for a total transaction of $415,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 3,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,433. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $430.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.10.

CSGP stock opened at $351.28 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $201.43 and a 12 month high of $378.57. The stock has a market cap of $12,824.09, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

