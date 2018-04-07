Segro (SEGXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Segro (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $8.49 on Friday. Segro has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Segro Company Profile

SEGRO plc, a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties in Europe. The company also provides utility services and services associated with such activities. It also owns and manages flexible business space for various facilities in the areas of logistics, warehousing, other industrial facilities, offices, and retail.

