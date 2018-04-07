Selective Insurance (SIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price objective on Selective Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.45. 155,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,140. The firm has a market cap of $3,577.56, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Selective Insurance has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.30 million. Selective Insurance had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Selective Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $2,159,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

