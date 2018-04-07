Semafo (SMF) Receives C$5.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Semafo (TSE:SMF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.26.

SMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Semafo in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Semafo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Semafo in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Gilles Masson sold 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.44, for a total transaction of C$26,811.36. Also, insider Martin Milette bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$102,600.00.

Shares of TSE SMF remained flat at $C$3.61 on Friday. 459,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,411. Semafo has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$4.25.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the satellite deposits of Siou. It also holds 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

