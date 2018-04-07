Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,186 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,485,642 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 857,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Semtech to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $83,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $357,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,713 shares of company stock worth $5,557,098. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,660.84, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.18. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.49 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

