SenesTech (SNES) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SenesTech from $3.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SenesTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

SNES stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.81. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 207.53% and a negative net margin of 23,626.92%. analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in SenesTech by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,424,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 345,674 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in SenesTech by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

