Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 180,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,360 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQNS remained flat at $$1.68 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,651. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 314.69% and a negative net margin of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a fabless designer, developer and supplier of fourth Generation long term evolution (4G LTE) semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its semiconductor solutions integrate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) along with its signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks.

