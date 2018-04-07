Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seritage Growth Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4281042097868 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRG. Boenning Scattergood set a $38.00 target price on Seritage Growth Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

NYSE SRG opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,295.72, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. analysts expect that Seritage Growth Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Seritage Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $4,086,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,837.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert acquired 77,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $2,808,166.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 78,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. Its assets are held by and its operations are primarily conducted through, directly or indirectly, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P.

