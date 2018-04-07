ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sandler O’Neill

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price target on ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,222.17, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 16.69%. research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $844,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sandler O’Neill” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/servisfirst-bancshares-sfbs-hold-rating-reiterated-at-sandler-oneill-updated.html.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.