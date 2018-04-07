SHACoin (CRYPTO:SHA) Hits One Day Volume of $408.00

SHACoin (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, SHACoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHACoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $408.00 worth of SHACoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHACoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.03580610 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. SHACoin’s official Twitter account is @Shacoin_org. The official website for SHACoin is www.shacoin2.com.

SHACoin Coin Trading

SHACoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy SHACoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHACoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHACoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

