Head to Head Comparison: Panasonic (PCRFY) versus Sharp (SHCAY)

Sharp (OTCMKTS: SHCAY) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sharp and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharp N/A N/A N/A Panasonic 2.22% 9.48% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharp and Panasonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharp $18.97 billion 0.77 -$231.34 million N/A N/A Panasonic $67.93 billion 0.48 $1.39 billion $0.60 23.65

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Sharp.

Risk and Volatility

Sharp has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panasonic has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sharp and Panasonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharp 0 0 0 0 N/A Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sharp does not pay a dividend. Panasonic pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sharp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Panasonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Panasonic beats Sharp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of telecommunications equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components. The Company operates through seven segments. The IoT Communication segment provides mobile phones, tablet terminals, electronic dictionaries, calculators and facsimiles, among others. The Health & Environment System segment provides refrigerator, overheated steam oven, microwave oven, small cooking appliances. The Business Solution segment provides Point of Sale (POS) system equipment, electronic register, business projector, information display, among others. The Camera Module segment provides camera modules, camera module manufacturing facilities. The Electronic Device segment provides sensor module, proximity sensor and dust sensor, among others. The Energy Solution segment provides solar cell, and storage battery. The Display Device segment provides liquid crystal diode (LCD) color TV and Blu-ray disc recorder.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices. The Eco Solutions segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, air purifiers and nursing-care-related products. The AVC Networks segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of products, such as aircraft in-flight entertainment systems, personal computers, and social infrastructure systems equipment. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automotive products, energy products, industrial devices and factory solutions.

